The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) hit the court against the Rider Broncs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska vs. Rider Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Broncs allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Nebraska went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cornhuskers finished 163rd.

Last year, the Cornhuskers put up only 0.4 more points per game (68.0) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).

Nebraska had a 13-1 record last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Nebraska posted 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (65.8).

The Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.2).

Nebraska averaged 7.0 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.2% when playing at home and 33.9% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule