The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) hit the court against the Rider Broncs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Broncs allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Nebraska went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cornhuskers finished 163rd.
  • Last year, the Cornhuskers put up only 0.4 more points per game (68.0) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
  • Nebraska had a 13-1 record last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Nebraska posted 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (65.8).
  • The Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.2).
  • Nebraska averaged 7.0 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.2% when playing at home and 33.9% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Lindenwood W 84-52 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/9/2023 Florida A&M W 81-54 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/13/2023 Rider - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/15/2023 Stony Brook - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/18/2023 Oregon State - Sanford Sports Pentagon

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.