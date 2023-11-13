How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) hit the court against the Rider Broncs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on B1G+.
Nebraska vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Broncs allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Nebraska went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cornhuskers finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Cornhuskers put up only 0.4 more points per game (68.0) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
- Nebraska had a 13-1 record last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Nebraska posted 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (65.8).
- The Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.2).
- Nebraska averaged 7.0 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.2% when playing at home and 33.9% away from home.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 84-52
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 81-54
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/13/2023
|Rider
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
