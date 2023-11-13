How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 13
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There are two matchups on Sunday's Liga MX schedule, including Puebla FC squaring off against Cruz Azul.
Searching for live coverage of Liga MX action? All the games to watch on Sunday are here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla FC
Puebla FC makes the trip to match up with Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Cruz Azul ()
- Underdog: Puebla FC ()
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Club Leon vs FC Juarez
FC Juarez makes the trip to take on Club Leon at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Club Leon (-300)
- Underdog: FC Juarez (+700)
- Draw: (+425)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
