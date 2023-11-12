Sunday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) and Omaha Mavericks (1-1) matching up at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 98-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northwestern, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Mavericks enter this matchup after an 89-59 win over Saint Mary (NE) on Wednesday.

Omaha vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Omaha vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 98, Omaha 73

Omaha Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mavericks had a -145 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They put up 66.1 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball and gave up 70.6 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball.

In Summit games, Omaha averaged 0.1 fewer points (66.0) than overall (66.1) in 2022-23.

The Mavericks scored 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 58.0 away.

In 2022-23, Omaha gave up 0.5 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than away (70.1).

