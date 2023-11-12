You can find player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and others on the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Toyota Center.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +108)

The 29.5 point total set for Jokic on Sunday is 3.2 more than his season scoring average (26.3).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this season, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Sunday (9.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +122)

Sunday's over/under for Michael Porter Jr. is 18.5. That's 4.8 more than his season average.

He has averaged 11.3 rebounds per game, 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

He 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -159)

Sunday's over/under for Sengun is 16.5 points, 2.8 fewer than his season average.

He has pulled down nine boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sengun averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -159)

Sunday's over/under for Fred VanVleet is 17.5 points. That's 2.2 more than his season average of 15.3.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

VanVleet has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

