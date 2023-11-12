With five games on the NHL menu Sunday, you have plenty of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Continue reading for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +110 to score

Panthers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Reinhart's stats: 9 goals in 13 games

Chris Kreider (Rangers) +115 to score

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Kreider's stats: 9 goals in 13 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score

Panthers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 13 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +125 to score

Wild vs. Stars

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Kaprizov's stats: 5 goals in 14 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +140 to score

Canadiens vs. Canucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 14 games

Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +140 to score

Canucks vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Pettersson's stats: 7 goals in 14 games

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +145 to score

Panthers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Verhaeghe's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +145 to score

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Panarin's stats: 8 goals in 13 games

Frank Vatrano (Ducks) +155 to score

Ducks vs. Sharks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Vatrano's stats: 9 goals in 13 games

Troy Terry (Ducks) +155 to score

Ducks vs. Sharks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Terry's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

