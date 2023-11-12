Mats Zuccarello will be among those in action Sunday when his Minnesota Wild face the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Fancy a bet on Zuccarello? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:18 per game on the ice, is -6.

In three of 14 games this year, Zuccarello has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zuccarello has a point in 10 of 14 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 14 games this season, Zuccarello has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Zuccarello hits the over on his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 32 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 14 Games 10 15 Points 8 3 Goals 3 12 Assists 5

