The Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson among them, face the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Marcus Johansson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Johansson has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:20 on the ice per game.

Johansson has scored a goal in one of 14 games this season.

Johansson has a point in seven of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 14 games this season, Johansson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Johansson goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johansson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Johansson Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 14 Games 8 8 Points 2 1 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

