The Minnesota Wild, Joel Eriksson Ek included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Eriksson Ek? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in seven of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eriksson Ek has a point in nine games this season (out of 14), including multiple points five times.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in five of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eriksson Ek's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 14 Games 10 14 Points 2 8 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

