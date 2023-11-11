The college football season continues into Week 11, which includes six games involving teams from the SWAC. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Grambling Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 HBCUGo Prairie View A&M Panthers at Southern Jaguars 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Valley SN Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Florida A&M Rattlers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Rattlers+ Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!