Week 11 AAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Week 11 college football slate includes seven games featuring AAC teams involved. Read on to see up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.
Week 11 AAC Results
SMU 45 North Texas 21
- Pregame Favorite: SMU (-20.5)
- Pregame Total: 66.5
SMU Leaders
- Passing: Preston Stone (11-for-20, 234 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jaylan Knighton (17 ATT, 129 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kelvontay Dixon (4 TAR, 3 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)
North Texas Leaders
- Passing: Chandler Rogers (18-for-31, 240 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Oscar Adaway III (11 ATT, 90 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Trey Cleveland (6 TAR, 3 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|SMU
|North Texas
|552
|Total Yards
|372
|234
|Passing Yards
|240
|318
|Rushing Yards
|132
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 11 AAC Games
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 20 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-23.5)
Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Florida (-7)
Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Memphis (-10.5)
UAB Blazers at Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UAB (-2.5)
East Carolina Pirates at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
Rice Owls at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UTSA (-13.5)
