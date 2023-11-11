For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Sammy Blais a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Blais has zero points on the power play.
  • Blais' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
