Should you bet on Robert Thomas to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thomas stats and insights

  • Thomas has scored in six of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Thomas has zero points on the power play.
  • Thomas averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.