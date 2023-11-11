The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) and the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) meet in a game with no set line at UNT Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Omaha vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Last season 16 of Omaha's games went over the point total.

The Mavericks covered the spread 16 times in 32 games last season.

North Texas (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 1.6% less often than Omaha (16-14-0) last year.

Omaha vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.5 133 55.8 132 120.6 Omaha 68.5 133 76.2 132 142.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Mavericks' 68.5 points per game last year were 12.7 more points than the 55.8 the Mean Green allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 55.8 points last season, Omaha went 13-12 against the spread and 8-19 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Omaha vs. North Texas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 Omaha 16-14-0 16-14-0

Omaha vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas Omaha 14-2 Home Record 5-7 10-3 Away Record 1-15 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.