Omaha vs. North Texas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) and the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) meet in a game with no set line at UNT Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Omaha vs. North Texas Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Denton, Texas
- Venue: UNT Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 16 of Omaha's games went over the point total.
- The Mavericks covered the spread 16 times in 32 games last season.
- North Texas (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 1.6% less often than Omaha (16-14-0) last year.
Omaha vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Texas
|64.5
|133
|55.8
|132
|120.6
|Omaha
|68.5
|133
|76.2
|132
|142.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Omaha Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks' 68.5 points per game last year were 12.7 more points than the 55.8 the Mean Green allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 55.8 points last season, Omaha went 13-12 against the spread and 8-19 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Omaha vs. North Texas Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Texas
|15-14-0
|14-15-0
|Omaha
|16-14-0
|16-14-0
Omaha vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Texas
|Omaha
|14-2
|Home Record
|5-7
|10-3
|Away Record
|1-15
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|65.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.2
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.4
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.