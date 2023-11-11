The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Omaha Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-15.5) 138.5 -1200 +700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-14.5) 138.5 -1300 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Omaha vs. North Texas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Omaha won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Mavericks had an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs last season.

North Texas went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 14 Mean Green games hit the over.

