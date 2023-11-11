The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) square off against the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Mean Green averaged.

Omaha compiled an 8-16 straight up record in games it shot over 39.1% from the field.

The Mean Green ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Mavericks ranked 280th.

The Mavericks scored an average of 68.5 points per game last year, 12.7 more points than the 55.8 the Mean Green gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 55.8 points last season, Omaha went 8-19.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

At home, Omaha scored 76.2 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged away (62.4).

At home, the Mavericks conceded 76.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79).

Omaha knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (4.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than away (28.9%).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule