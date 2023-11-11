The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) square off against the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Mean Green averaged.
  • Omaha compiled an 8-16 straight up record in games it shot over 39.1% from the field.
  • The Mean Green ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Mavericks ranked 280th.
  • The Mavericks scored an average of 68.5 points per game last year, 12.7 more points than the 55.8 the Mean Green gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 55.8 points last season, Omaha went 8-19.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Omaha scored 76.2 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged away (62.4).
  • At home, the Mavericks conceded 76.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79).
  • Omaha knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (4.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than away (28.9%).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Doane W 85-53 Baxter Arena
11/9/2023 @ TCU L 82-60 Schollmaier Arena
11/11/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
11/16/2023 William & Mary - Clune Arena
11/17/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena

