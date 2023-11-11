How to Watch Omaha vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) square off against the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Omaha vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Mean Green averaged.
- Omaha compiled an 8-16 straight up record in games it shot over 39.1% from the field.
- The Mean Green ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Mavericks ranked 280th.
- The Mavericks scored an average of 68.5 points per game last year, 12.7 more points than the 55.8 the Mean Green gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 55.8 points last season, Omaha went 8-19.
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Omaha scored 76.2 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged away (62.4).
- At home, the Mavericks conceded 76.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79).
- Omaha knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (4.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than away (28.9%).
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Doane
|W 85-53
|Baxter Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ TCU
|L 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
