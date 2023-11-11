A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Terrapins are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Nebraska matchup.

Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: Peacock

City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline BetMGM Maryland (-2.5) 44.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Maryland (-2.5) 45 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Nebraska vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Nebraska has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cornhuskers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Maryland has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Terrapins have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +5500 Bet $100 to win $5500

