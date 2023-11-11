The Maryland Terrapins (5-4) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in a battle of Big Ten foes.

On offense, Maryland ranks 58th in the FBS with 397.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 44th in total defense (347.6 yards allowed per contest). On the offensive side of the ball, Nebraska is a bottom-25 unit, putting up just 19.9 points per game (17th-worst). Fortunately, it is excelling on defense, giving up just 18.8 points per contest (23rd-best).

Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Nebraska vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Nebraska Maryland 318.0 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.9 (65th) 298.3 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.6 (40th) 186.1 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.1 (109th) 131.9 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.8 (26th) 19 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 967 yards on 76-of-152 passing with seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 483 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has collected 355 yards (on 85 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Thomas Fidone II has racked up 219 receiving yards on 19 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Billy Kemp IV has caught 21 passes and compiled 216 receiving yards (24.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has racked up 176 reciving yards (19.6 ypg) this season.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has 2,486 passing yards for Maryland, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Roman Hemby has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 441 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 231 yards (25.7 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

This season, Colby McDonald has carried the ball 38 times for 261 yards (29.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones' 521 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 60 times and has collected 40 catches and four touchdowns.

Kaden Prather has grabbed 33 passes while averaging 53.8 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Tai Felton has been the target of 56 passes and hauled in 33 catches for 469 yards, an average of 52.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

