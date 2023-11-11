When the Maryland Terrapins match up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Terrapins will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Nebraska vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nebraska (+2.5) Over (43.5) Maryland 24, Nebraska 23

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Nebraska is 2-2 against the spread.

Cornhuskers games have hit the over in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The average total for Nebraska games this year is 1.2 fewer points than the point total of 43.5 in this outing.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Terrapins a 57.4% chance to win.

The Terrapins have three wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Maryland has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Terrapins have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 43.5 points, 7.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Maryland contests.

Cornhuskers vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 30.7 23.8 33.5 22.5 25.0 26.3 Nebraska 19.9 18.8 23.6 18.6 15.3 19.0

