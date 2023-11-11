There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 11 college football schedule, including the Maryland Terrapins taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers that is a must-watch for football fans in Nebraska.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week

Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Maryland (-2.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!