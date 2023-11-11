The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Minnesota is totaling 21.7 points per game on offense this year (105th in the FBS), and is giving up 23.2 points per game (48th) on defense. With 339.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Purdue ranks 100th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 83rd, allowing 387.8 total yards per game.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Minnesota vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Minnesota Purdue 308.8 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.9 (104th) 337.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (74th) 165.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (92nd) 143.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.6 (91st) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 1,290 passing yards for Minnesota, completing 54.1% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 103 times for 591 yards (65.7 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Jordan Nubin has carried the ball 65 times for 304 yards (33.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's 562 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has registered 38 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has caught 24 passes while averaging 32.4 yards per game.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 18 grabs have yielded 167 yards and one touchdown.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has racked up 1,861 yards (206.8 ypg) while completing 57.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has run the ball 125 times for 558 yards, with four touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 386 yards (on 71 carries) with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 32 receptions on 76 targets with six touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has caught 30 passes and compiled 336 receiving yards (37.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has racked up 329 reciving yards (36.6 ypg) this season.

