Big Ten rivals will do battle when the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4) at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in Lincoln, Nebraska. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Maryland vs. Nebraska?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Maryland 24, Nebraska 23

Maryland 24, Nebraska 23 Maryland has compiled a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Terrapins are 2-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Nebraska has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

The Cornhuskers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Terrapins have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+2.5)



Nebraska (+2.5) Maryland has three wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Terrapins are 3-4 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

In Nebraska's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Cornhuskers have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Maryland and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 43.5 points eight times this season.

In the Nebraska's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 50.6 points per game, 7.1 points more than the point total of 43.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 50.7 52.2 Implied Total AVG 34.4 35.2 33 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 41.1 43.9 Implied Total AVG 25.7 27 24 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

