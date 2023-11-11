The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (1-0) host the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. There is no line set for the matchup.

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton went 15-16-0 ATS last season.

Creighton had less success against the spread than North Dakota State last season, recording an ATS record of 15-16-0, as opposed to the 15-14-0 record of the Bison.

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 76.4 149.2 68.4 141.6 145 North Dakota State 72.8 149.2 73.2 141.6 145.4

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 73.2 the Bison gave up.

Creighton had a 9-5 record against the spread and a 14-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 13-18-0 North Dakota State 15-14-0 13-16-0

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton North Dakota State 13-2 Home Record 9-4 5-6 Away Record 5-10 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

