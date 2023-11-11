The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) play the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Boden Skunberg: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrew Morgan: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tajavis Miller: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jacari White: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank
64th 76.4 Points Scored 72.8 149th
123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 73.2 271st
41st 34.6 Rebounds 33.5 74th
278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.5 166th
24th 15.7 Assists 11.2 319th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.