Saturday's contest features the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) and the Creighton Bluejays (1-0) clashing at CHI Health Center Omaha in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 80-78 victory for North Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 80, Creighton 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. North Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota State (-2.0)

North Dakota State (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.5

Creighton Performance Insights

Creighton was 64th in the country in points scored (76.4 per game) and 123rd in points conceded (68.4) last season.

The Bluejays were 41st in the nation in rebounds per game (34.6) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7) last season.

With 15.7 assists per game, Creighton was 24th-best in the nation last year.

With 8.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown last season, the Bluejays were 53rd and 102nd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Creighton gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 51st and 169th, respectively, in the country.

Creighton took 58.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.5% of Creighton's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

