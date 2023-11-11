The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) face the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline North Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Creighton (-23.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Creighton (-24.5) 147.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Creighton compiled a 15-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Bluejays and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 31 times last season.

North Dakota State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 13 of the Bison's games last season hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Creighton is 12th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), much higher than its computer rankings (68th).

With odds of +2500, Creighton has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

