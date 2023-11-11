The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (1-0) battle the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Bison allowed to opponents.

In games Creighton shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison ranked 74th.

Last year, the Bluejays put up only 3.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Bison gave up (73.2).

Creighton had a 14-4 record last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton put up 79.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

At home, the Bluejays ceded 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, Creighton performed better at home last year, making 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule