How to Watch Creighton vs. North Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (1-0) battle the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Bison allowed to opponents.
- In games Creighton shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.
- The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison ranked 74th.
- Last year, the Bluejays put up only 3.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Bison gave up (73.2).
- Creighton had a 14-4 record last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton put up 79.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Bluejays ceded 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Creighton performed better at home last year, making 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
