MWC opponents meet when the Boise State Broncos (4-5) and the New Mexico Lobos (3-6) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State ranks 53rd in scoring offense (30.0 points per game) and 100th in scoring defense (28.9 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, New Mexico is accumulating 393.0 total yards per game (62nd-ranked). It ranks 100th in the FBS defensively (408.6 total yards given up per game).

Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Boise State New Mexico 434.1 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.0 (70th) 394.6 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.6 (88th) 193.1 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.2 (53rd) 241.0 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.8 (70th) 16 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (131st)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 1,142 yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 266 yards (29.6 ypg) on 49 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has 921 rushing yards on 157 carries, scoring 11 touchdowns. He's also added 396 yards (44 per game) on 30 catches with four touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 47 receptions for 873 yards (97 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Stefan Cobbs has a total of 241 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 passes and scoring one touchdown.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has racked up 1,836 yards (204 per game) while completing 59% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 108 yards with one touchdown.

Jacory Merritt is his team's leading rusher with 121 carries for 664 yards, or 73.8 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Devon Dampier has taken 27 carries and totaled 204 yards with two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hixon has racked up 355 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Caleb Medford has recorded 327 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

D.J. Washington has racked up 324 reciving yards (36 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

