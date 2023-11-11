Blues vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Colorado Avalanche (8-4) and St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) face off at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW. The Avalanche lost to the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-250)
|Blues (+200)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been listed as an underdog nine times this season, and won four of those games.
- St. Louis has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +200 moneyline in this game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.
- St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in five of 12 games this season.
Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|40 (17th)
|Goals
|28 (30th)
|35 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|33 (6th)
|8 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (32nd)
|6 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (14th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues have the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense (28 total goals, 2.3 per game).
- The Blues are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 33 goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
- Their -5 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.