Austin Smotherman will take to the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda to compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. It's a par-71 that spans 6,828 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Smotherman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Smotherman Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Austin Smotherman Insights

Smotherman has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Smotherman has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Smotherman's average finish has been 28th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Smotherman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -6 278 0 11 1 1 $694,376

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Smotherman finished 23rd in his only finish at this event in two visits.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The most recent time Smotherman played this event was in 2022, and he finished 23rd.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,828 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

Courses that Smotherman has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,300 yards, 472 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Smotherman was better than 42% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Smotherman shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other participants averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Smotherman recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Smotherman's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average of 7.1.

In that most recent tournament, Smotherman had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Smotherman finished the World Wide Technology Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Smotherman had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.