Can we expect Zach Bogosian finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Wild vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

