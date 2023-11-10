The Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-6-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX. The Sabres were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Wild are coming off a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Wild vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-115) Wild (-105) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been an underdog in five games this season, and did not win any of them.

This season Minnesota has been at least a -105 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The Wild have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 13 games this season.

Wild vs Sabres Additional Info

Wild vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 41 (15th) Goals 44 (9th) 41 (15th) Goals Allowed 52 (31st) 5 (26th) Power Play Goals 7 (19th) 6 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (29th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Minnesota went 4-6-0 against the spread and 3-5-2 straight up.

Minnesota has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 outings.

The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.5.

The Wild's 44 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the NHL.

The Wild's 52 total goals given up (4.0 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

They have a -8 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

