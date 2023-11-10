The UNLV Rebels (7-2) will face off against a fellow MWC opponent, the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Cowboys will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. Wyoming matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

UNLV vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

UNLV has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Rebels have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Wyoming is 5-2-1 ATS this year.

The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UNLV & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

UNLV To Win the MWC +1500 Bet $100 to win $1500 Wyoming To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.