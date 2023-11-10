The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center on Friday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kevin Durant and others in this matchup.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 28.5-point total set for Durant on Friday is 0.8 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this season, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -159)

The 9.3 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 1.2 less than his prop total on Friday (10.5).

He has averaged 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Nurkic averages four assists, 0.5 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -143)

Friday's points prop bet for LeBron James is 24.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 23.

He has averaged 1.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 7.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

James' 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

