If you reside in Saunders County, Nebraska and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Saunders County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Sidney High School at Wahoo High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 10

3:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Wahoo , NE

Wahoo , NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Yutan High School at Ord High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Ord, NE

Ord, NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland-Greenwood High School at Boone Central High School