The Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1) square off against the Minnesota Wild (5-6-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX. The Sabres were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Wild are coming off a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have put up a record of 3-5-2. They have totaled 33 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 40. They have gone on the power play 34 times during that span, and have capitalized with three goals (8.8% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we think will bring home the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Wild vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Sabres 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-115)

Sabres (-115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Pick Em

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 5-6-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in matchups that have needed overtime.

This season the Wild scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Minnesota has earned three points (1-1-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Wild have scored three or more goals in nine games, earning nine points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-2-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 4-2-1 (nine points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned three points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 16th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.38 10th 15th 3.15 Goals Allowed 4 30th 25th 28.5 Shots 31.1 16th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 32.5 24th 27th 12.82% Power Play % 14.89% 24th 5th 88% Penalty Kill % 65% 32nd

Wild vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

