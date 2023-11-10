Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 10?
Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- In five of 13 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.
- Hartman's shooting percentage is 21.2%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Hartman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|5
|3
|2
|17:28
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 7-3
Wild vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
