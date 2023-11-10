Friday's contest at Arena-Auditorium has the Wyoming Cowgirls (1-0) matching up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-66 win for Wyoming, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cornhuskers enter this matchup after a 90-42 win over Northwestern State on Monday.

Nebraska vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Nebraska vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 69, Nebraska 66

Other Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cornhuskers' +197 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 71.2 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (204th in college basketball).

In Big Ten action, Nebraska averaged 0.8 more points (72) than overall (71.2) in 2022-23.

The Cornhuskers averaged 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.

Nebraska gave up fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than away (72.8) last season.

