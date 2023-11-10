The Wyoming Cowgirls (1-0) face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska vs. Wyoming 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers scored an average of 71.2 points per game last year, 12.6 more points than the 58.6 the Cowgirls allowed to opponents.

When Nebraska gave up fewer than 65.6 points last season, it went 12-1.

Last year, the Cowgirls averaged just 0.3 more points per game (65.6) than the Cornhuskers allowed (65.3).

When Wyoming put up more than 65.3 points last season, it went 13-2.

The Cowgirls shot 40.4% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.0% the Cornhuskers allowed to opponents.

The Cornhuskers' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.1 percentage points lower than the Cowgirls allowed to their opponents (50.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Schedule