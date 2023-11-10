Nebraska vs. Wyoming November 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) play the Wyoming Cowgirls (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Arena-Auditorium. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nebraska vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.