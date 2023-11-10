Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. There are prop bets for Kaprizov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov has averaged 21:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Kaprizov has a goal in four games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kaprizov has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kaprizov has had an assist in a game five times this season over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kaprizov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 35.7% that he hits the over.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 13 Games 2 12 Points 2 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.