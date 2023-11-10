Fillmore County, Nebraska has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

  • Sheridan County
  • Valley County
  • Madison County
  • Saunders County
  • Fremont County
  • Douglas County
  • Colfax County
  • Boone County
  • Lancaster County
  • Custer County

    • Fillmore County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Fillmore Central High School at Norfolk Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Norfolk, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Exeter-Milligan High School at Crofton High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Crofton, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.