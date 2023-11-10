Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Douglas County, Nebraska? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Douglas County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Waverly High School at Skutt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Omaha, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhorn South High School at Millard South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Conference: Metro Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhorn North High School at Bennington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bennington, NE
- Conference: Eastern Midlands Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millard West High School at Omaha Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Conference: Metro Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
