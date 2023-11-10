The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) play the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) at 12:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. South Dakota 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Coyotes' 69.8 points per game last year were eight more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

When South Dakota gave up fewer than 71 points last season, it went 13-2.

Last year, the Bluejays averaged just two more points per game (71) than the Coyotes allowed (69).

Creighton went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 69 points.

The Bluejays made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Coyotes allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

The Coyotes shot 30.2% from the field, 10.8% lower than the 41% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Schedule