Friday's contest features the Creighton Bluejays (1-0) and the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) facing off at D.J. Sokol Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-53 victory for heavily favored Creighton according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Bluejays are coming off of a 75-52 win over North Dakota State in their most recent game on Monday.

Creighton vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 82, South Dakota 53

Other Big East Predictions

Creighton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bluejays outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game last season, with a +283 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.0 points per game (68th in college basketball) and gave up 61.8 per outing (104th in college basketball).

Offensively, Creighton scored 69.1 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (71.0 points per game) was 1.9 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Bluejays scored 1.0 more points per game last season (71.9) than they did when playing on the road (70.9).

Creighton ceded 61.2 points per game at home, compared to 60.2 in away games.

