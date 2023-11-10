If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Colfax County, Nebraska, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Colfax County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Howells-Dodge High School at Wynot High School