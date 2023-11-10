The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) on November 10, 2023 at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Nets allow to opponents.

Boston has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank ninth.

The Celtics score 5.8 more points per game (120.6) than the Nets give up (114.8).

Boston is 4-0 when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Brooklyn has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

The Nets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

The Nets' 115.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 108.6 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Brooklyn is 3-4 when it scores more than 108.6 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics posted 120.5 points per game at home last season. In away games, they averaged 115.4 points per contest.

At home, Boston ceded 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in road games (112.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics performed better when playing at home last year, making 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Nets are averaging fewer points at home (113.0 per game) than away (117.8). And they are giving up more at home (115.0) than away (114.5).

At home the Nets are picking up 24.0 assists per game, 4.5 less than on the road (28.5).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Neemias Queta Out Foot Al Horford Out Knee

Nets Injuries