Will Brandon Duhaime light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Duhaime has zero points on the power play.

Duhaime averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 9:20 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:54 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:37 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:45 Home L 7-3

Wild vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

