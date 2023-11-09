The Minnesota Wild, Ryan Hartman among them, face the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Hartman's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan Hartman vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Hartman has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.

Hartman has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 12 games this year, Hartman has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hartman has an assist in two of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability that Hartman goes over his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 10 Points 1 7 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

