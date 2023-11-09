Omaha vs. TCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) host the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at Schollmaier Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Omaha vs. TCU Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 16 of Omaha's games went over the point total.
- The Mavericks covered the spread 16 times in 32 games last year.
- Omaha's .533 ATS win percentage (16-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than TCU's .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record).
Omaha vs. TCU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|75.3
|143.8
|68.4
|144.6
|142.4
|Omaha
|68.5
|143.8
|76.2
|144.6
|142.9
Additional Omaha Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks put up an average of 68.5 points per game last year, only 0.1 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs allowed.
- Omaha went 7-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.
Omaha vs. TCU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|15-18-0
|16-17-0
|Omaha
|16-14-0
|16-14-0
Omaha vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|TCU
|Omaha
|13-4
|Home Record
|5-7
|4-7
|Away Record
|1-15
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.2
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.4
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-9-0
