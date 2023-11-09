The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) host the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at Schollmaier Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Omaha vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Last year 16 of Omaha's games went over the point total.

The Mavericks covered the spread 16 times in 32 games last year.

Omaha's .533 ATS win percentage (16-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than TCU's .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record).

Omaha vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 75.3 143.8 68.4 144.6 142.4 Omaha 68.5 143.8 76.2 144.6 142.9

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Mavericks put up an average of 68.5 points per game last year, only 0.1 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs allowed.

Omaha went 7-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.

Omaha vs. TCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 16-17-0 Omaha 16-14-0 16-14-0

Omaha vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Omaha 13-4 Home Record 5-7 4-7 Away Record 1-15 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-9-0

