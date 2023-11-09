The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) hit the court against the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. TCU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs gave up to their opponents (42.7%).

Last season, Omaha had an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.7% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 39th.

The Mavericks scored just 0.1 more points per game last year (68.5) than the Horned Frogs allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

Omaha put together a 7-5 record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

At home, Omaha scored 76.2 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged away (62.4).

The Mavericks allowed fewer points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (79) last season.

Omaha made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (4.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than away (28.9%).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule